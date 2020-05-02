OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

OGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGI opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.47 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.