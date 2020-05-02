Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Update

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on OVID shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OVID traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 475,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.03. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.