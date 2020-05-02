Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,540 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter.

GCOW stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59.

