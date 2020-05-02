Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Short Interest Up 8.8% in April

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $21.79. 2,745,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PAAS. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,831,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.