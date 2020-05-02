Parachute Achieves Market Capitalization of $117,092.37 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Parachute has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $117,092.37 and $10,022.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,217,576 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

