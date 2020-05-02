Patron (PAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Patron has a market cap of $52,814.78 and $14.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, YoBit, HitBTC and Hotbit. Over the last week, Patron has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.02385203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00196083 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00063724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,502,345 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, LATOKEN, YoBit, Exrates, HitBTC and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.