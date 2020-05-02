PAX Gold Price Reaches $1,709.83 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for $1,709.83 or 0.19216515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $43.60 million and approximately $288,180.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.59 or 0.04018863 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00061664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035942 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011308 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009313 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAXG is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 25,497 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.