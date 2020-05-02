Peerplays (PPY) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002841 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $173,329.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.77 or 0.02380004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00197358 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00064207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

