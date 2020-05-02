Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 675.2% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,149,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,555,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,822,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $79.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $79.56. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.89.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $40,772.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $901,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $1,156,832. Corporate insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.