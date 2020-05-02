Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

PNR traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 925,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Pentair has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

