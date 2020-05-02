Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Position Reduced by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Pentair worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pentair by 47.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 16.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 30.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 452,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 105,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 29.8% in the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $47.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

