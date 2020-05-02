Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE PRGO traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

