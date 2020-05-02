PFG Advisors Buys 1,638 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 339.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,515.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.95.

GOOG opened at $1,320.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,189.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,320.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 40.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

