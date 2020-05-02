Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.64 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $212.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

