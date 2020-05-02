Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,889 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,347,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 248,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

PFE opened at $37.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $212.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

