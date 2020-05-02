Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.64. 21,504,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,749,578. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $212.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.