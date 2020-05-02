Pillar (PLR) Market Cap Hits $4.51 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Pillar token can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $5,564.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.17 or 0.02380832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00196119 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00063594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

