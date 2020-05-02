Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.01 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $91,149.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.68 or 0.02376990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00196153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063606 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042963 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 155,234,313 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

