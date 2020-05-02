Pirl (PIRL) Trading Up 15.3% Over Last Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $271,621.25 and $3,354.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 68,956,864 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

