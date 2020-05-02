Pivot Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $351,861.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.77 or 0.02380004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00197358 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00064207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

