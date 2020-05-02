PlayCoin [ERC20] Price Hits $0.0011 (PLX)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLX) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market cap of $1.09 million and $3.97 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.35 or 0.02383160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00197130 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00064247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000180 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

