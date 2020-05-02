PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.87 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $2,378.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Bittrex. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,910.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.16 or 0.02414652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.58 or 0.02890712 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00538023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00724292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00076039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025115 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00515613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,835,914 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

