PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,036 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of PPL worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 513.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

NYSE PPL opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

