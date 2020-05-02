Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Has $14.65 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 12.5% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.95.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,320.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $907.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,189.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,320.25. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 40.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

