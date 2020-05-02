Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.86 million.

PVG stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.46. 2,692,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

