ProChain Price Tops $0.0129 (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One ProChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox, FCoin and OKEx. In the last week, ProChain has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProChain has a total market cap of $638,894.31 and approximately $315.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.59 or 0.04018863 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00061664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035942 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011308 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009313 BTC.

ProChain Profile

ProChain (PRA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. ProChain’s official message board is weibo.com/prochain. ProChain’s official website is chain.pro. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProChain Token Trading

ProChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

