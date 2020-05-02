Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

PFIE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.76. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.02.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Profire Energy had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 327,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 45.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 680,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 211,515 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,279,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 150,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 161,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.