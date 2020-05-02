Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0162

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Huobi, BitForex and OOOBTC. Project Pai has a market cap of $23.65 million and approximately $910,261.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.03993234 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00061559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035906 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011278 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,670,754,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,463,001,995 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitfinex, Huobi, BitForex, OOOBTC and HBUS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.