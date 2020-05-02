Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Announces Earnings Results

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded down $8.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,625. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $119.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

