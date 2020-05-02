Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $103.85.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DOWLING & PARTN cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

