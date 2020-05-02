PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $106.22 million during the quarter. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.22% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

Shares of NYSE:PSB traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.47. 128,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,127. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.80. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $192.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

