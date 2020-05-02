Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

