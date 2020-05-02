Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 52.93%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

NYSE:PSA traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.36. 1,570,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,940. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.71 and a 200 day moving average of $213.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.11.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.12.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

