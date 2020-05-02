PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,394 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of PulteGroup worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 45,907 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Shares of PHM opened at $27.24 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.