Pylon Network Hits Market Cap of $369,328.75 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Pylon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00007698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pylon Network has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $369,328.75 and approximately $753.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.03993234 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00061559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035906 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011278 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

PYLNT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 538,398 coins. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

