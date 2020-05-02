Qbao (QBT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,852.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Qbao token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Gate.io. Qbao has a market capitalization of $280,382.05 and approximately $2,852.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qbao has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EXX, Coinnest, Allcoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

