QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.46 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 33.59%.

NYSE:QEP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,155,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,704,686. QEP Resources has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $234.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens lowered QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,167.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,188.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Trice acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Insiders acquired 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.