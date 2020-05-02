QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Short Interest Up 5.3% in April

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,020,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 14,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,643,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,312,363. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.