QunQun (QUN) Price Reaches $0.0046

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. QunQun has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $1.35 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QunQun has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.03993234 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00061559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035906 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011278 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009325 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,528,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 696,935,192 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

