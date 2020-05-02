Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. 9,499,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,934,260. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other Range Resources news, Director James M. Funk acquired 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $23,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 903,128 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,986,881.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 933,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,786 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

