Raymond James & Associates Acquires 52,241 Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,241 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFJ. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the first quarter worth $417,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 4.6% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $8,646,000.

NFJ stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

