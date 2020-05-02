Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,022 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 77,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,277.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 317,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

PHYS stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $14.04.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.