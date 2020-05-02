Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,948 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 888,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,640,000 after purchasing an additional 699,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,885,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,598,000 after buying an additional 633,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,850,000 after acquiring an additional 431,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,869,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $61,302.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,833 shares of company stock worth $685,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. BidaskClub downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

