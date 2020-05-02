Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of ONE Gas worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 173.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti cut their price target on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

In other ONE Gas news, Director John William Gibson purchased 3,417 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

OGS opened at $78.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $96.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.40 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.74%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

