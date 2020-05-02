Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,663 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.57% of Ready Capital worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at $795,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Todd M. Sinai purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,410.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack J. Ross purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 76,272 shares of company stock valued at $689,160 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $6.67 on Friday. Ready Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $347.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.99%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

RC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

