Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,734 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 4.09% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RFDI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,000.

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.05.

