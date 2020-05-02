Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,695 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.26% of Energizer worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,706,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,591,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,724,000 after buying an additional 306,913 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $13,006,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after buying an additional 224,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 209,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

