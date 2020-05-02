Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,949 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.39% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

XSLV opened at $33.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.