Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 323,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 511.0% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 154,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

