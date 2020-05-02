Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.17% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,273,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

